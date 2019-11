‘Motherly’ Hillary Clinton Says She Wants To Hug Meghan Markle

Hillary Clinton has come over all ‘motherly’ towards Meghan Markle saying she wants to hug and comfort the Duchess of Sussex over the racist and sexist treatment she has received.

The former US presidential candidate said the way Prince Harry’s wife has been treated over the past three years has been “heartbreaking and wrong” and she wanted to tell her to “hang in there” over “racist” treatment.

“I feel as a mother I just want to put my arms around her. Oh my God, I want to hug her. I want to tell her to hang in there, don’t let those bad guys get you down.”

The Evening Standard reports: Speaking to Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live, Mrs Clinton said the duchess had “absolutely” faced a racially charged backlash after her relationship with Harry began in 2016.

Meghan has faced significant issues in the public eye, with Prince Harry suggesting there was a tabloid campaign against his wife.

Former US Secretary of State Mrs Clinton said: “I think even if you go back and look at social media from the time the engagement was announced, race was clearly an element in it.

“And to think that some of your – what we would call mainstream – media actually allowed that to be printed in their pages, or amplified, was heartbreaking and wrong.

“She has made her own way in the world. And then she falls in love, and he falls in love with her, and everybody should be celebrating that because it is a true love story. You can just look at them and see that.”

The former first lady said her maternal instincts drove her to give advice and support to Meghan.

She continued: “I feel as a mother I just want to put my arms around her. Oh my God, I want to hug her!

“I want to tell her to hang in there, don’t let those bad guys get you down. Keep going, do what you think is right.

“You know, it’s not easy. And there are some techniques that can be learned along the way, some humour, some deflection, whatever, which I’m sure she will come to. But it is tough what she is going through. And I think she deserves a lot better.”

Mrs Clinton and her daughter Chelsea appeared at the Southbank Centre in London on Sunday to promote their new book, The Book Of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories Of Courage And Resilience.