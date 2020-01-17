Mother & Grandparents Accused Of Locking Children In Wooden Cages

An Alabama mother, grandmother and grandfather have been arrested, accused of locking children in wooden cages.

Five children including an eight-month-old were removed from an Alabama home after police say their mother and grandparents had locked them in the “cages” which were made of cribs with crudely constructed lids.

The Independent reports: On Monday, investigators from Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a home in Smiths Station, roughly 15 miles from Columbus in eastern Alabama, following reports of a “possible child abuse situation” at the home.

Investigators made contact with four children aged three, four, 10 and 11, and were made aware of an eight-month-old child who also lives at the residence but wasn’t at home.

The investigation revealed “two wood-constructed cages that had hasps and locks present” and where “children had been locked in the cages on multiple occasions”.

All five children are now in the care of Lee County Department of Human Resources.

Arrest warrants issued on Wednesday include multiple counts of child abuse and reckless endangerment of a child.

Kylla Michelle Mann, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated abuse of a child less than six years of age as well as two counts of reckless endangerment. She is being held on a $122,000 bond.

Pamela Deloris Bond, 66, faces two counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence. She is being held on a $123,000 bond.

James Bond, 69, has also been charged with two counts aggravated child abuse and two counts of reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $122,000 bond.