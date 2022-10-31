Mostly Jabbed England Suffers 1.6k Excess Deaths in a Single Week – Doctors Baffled

The Office for National Statistics has admitted that England suffered another record-breaking week of deaths in the week ending 14th October 2022, with a whopping 1,608 people dying compared to the five-year average.

This means England and Wales have now recorded significant numbers of excess deaths every week for the past 26 weeks, bringing the grand total to 29,491.

Expose-news.com reports: However, the actual number of excess deaths would be much higher if not for the fact that the five-year average now includes deaths that occurred throughout 2021, a year that recorded significant excess deaths on a near-weekly basis.

It is not officially known why so many people are dying, and only 13,278 of the deaths since April have been attributed to Covid-19. This is 45% of all excess deaths and just 5% of all deaths during this time frame

But with further Office for National Statistics figures proving 94% of all Covid-19 deaths since April have been among the triple/quadruple vaccinated, as well as proving mortality rates per 100,000 are highest among the vaccinated population in all age groups, this strongly suggests that the Covid-19 vaccine are a contributing factor to why so many people are dying.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly figures on deaths registered in England and Wales. The most recent data shows deaths up to 14th October 2022.

In the week ending 14th October, there were 111,699 deaths in England and Wales, equating to 1,608 excess deaths against the five-year average.

This is a 15.9% increase on the 2016-2019 + 2021 five-year average.

The increase during this week can not be blamed on Covid-19 because just 565 deaths were attributed to the alleged disease. This equates to 35% of the excess deaths, and 5% of all deaths during that week.

The following chart, created by the ONS, shows the number of deaths per week compared to the 5-year average since the beginning of 2020 and it proves the trend of weekly excess deaths in 2022 began towards the end of April –

Because the graph provided by the ONS is poor for dissecting the death figures, we have downloaded the official ONS figures on deaths, which you can do so yourself here, and have created charts to uncover the true severity of the situation since April 2022.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths each week and the five-year average (2016-2019 + 2021) number of deaths each week –

The only weeks England and Wales have not recorded any excess deaths in the past 26 weeks is week 22 and week 38. However, this is most likely due to underreporting of deaths due to week 22 being the extended bank holiday weekend for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, and week 38 coinciding with the late Queen’s funeral and extended period of national mourning.

The worst week for excess deaths during this period was week 19. This was the week ending 15th May and it saw 2,208 excess deaths across England and Wales.

Since then the average number of excess deaths per week has equated to 1,134.2, mainly ranging from around 1,000 to 1,700+ per week.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths between week 16 and week 41 of 2022 vs the five-year average number of deaths and the overall number of excess deaths in 2022 –

Sadly, nearly 30,000 more people have died than expected.

The UK Government and its institutions have not bothered to investigate or provide any clarity or official reasons as to why so many people are now dying.

However, if they were to bother to open an investigation, one of the things they should look into is the Covid-19 vaccine. That’s because the vaccines are experimental with a very limited amount of safety data and over 44 million people in England alone have had at least one dose.

This suggests a common denominator that could be causing a surge in deaths.

Unfortunately, further data provided by the ONS does strongly suggest that the Covid-19 vaccines could be a contributing factor.

A report that was quietly published by the UK Government, just hours before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation, revealed that Covid-19 deaths rose dramatically among the triple vaccinated population in England from April 2022, whilst declining drastically among the unvaccinated population.

The most recent figures reveal the vaccinated population in England accounted for a shocking 94% of all Covid-19 Deaths in April and May, and 90% of those deaths were among the triple/quadruple vaccinated population.

According to table 1 of the latest dataset published by the ONS titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, which can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here; there were 4,935 Covid-19 deaths between the 1st April and 31st May 2022 –

Shockingly, the vaccinated population accounted for 4,647 of these Covid-19 deaths. But what’s even more shocking is the number of deaths among the triple vaccinated population, 4,215.

The quietly published figures reveal that the vaccinated population as a whole accounted for a shocking 94% of all Covid-19 deaths in April and May 2022, with the unvaccinated accounting for just 6% of all Covid-19 deaths. But the most horrific statistic here is that 90% of the deaths among the vaccinated were among people who had been given at least three doses of a Covid-19 injection.

But only 13,278 of all deaths since April have been attributed to Covid-19, and this is 45% of all excess deaths and just 5% of all deaths during this time frame. So the fact so many vaccinated people are dying of Covid-19 doesn’t explain why there have been nearly 30,000 excess deaths since the end of April.

Unfortunately, further figures provided by the ONS on non-Covid-19 deaths do.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among each age group for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022, using the figures contained in table 2 of the recently published dataset collated by the UK Government agency, the Office for National Statistics –

The above figures reveal that for months on end, mortality rates per 100,000 have been the lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group.

A more detailed analysis of the figures broken down by age group can be read here.

These are age-standardised figures. There is no other conclusion that can be found for the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated other than that the Covid-19 injections are killing people.

This is indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are deadly and are most likely killing people in the thousands. Couple that with the excessive amount of Covid-19 deaths since April among the triple jabbed, and it strongly suggests that Covid-19 vaccination is at least partly to blame for the 30,000 excess deaths across England and Wales since the end of April 2022.