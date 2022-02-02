Most Voters Say Biden Will Be Remembered As ‘One of the Worst Presidents’ In US History

More than half of likely voters think that Joe Biden will be remembered as “one of the worst presidents” in American history, according to a new survey by Rasmussen Reports.

Released on Wednesday, the survey asked, “Will President Joe Biden be remembered as one of the best presidents or one of the worst presidents in American history?”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Breitbart reports: A majority, 54 percent, said he will be remembered as one of the worst presidents, followed by a quarter who said his presidency is “about average” and 15 percent who said he will be remembered as “one of the best presidents.” Biden could not even garner a majority of Democrats to deem him “one of the best presidents,” as a plurality in that group, 39 percent, said his presidency is “about average.”

Over a quarter of Democrats say he is “one of the worst presidents,” followed by 27 percent who said he will be remembered as “one of the best.” Independents side with a majority of Republicans (74 percent), as 62 percent agree he will be remembered as “one of the worst presidents.”

=