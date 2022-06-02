Most Americans Believe Children Should Not Be Able To Choose A ‘Preferred’ Pronoun

Most Americans believe that children should not be able to choose a “preferred pronoun” that does not align with their biological sex, according to a Harvard-Harris poll.

59 percent of Americans believe children should be called the pronoun that aligns with their biological sex and 60 percent believe preferred pronouns are an “excessive measure that does more to confuse kids about their sex” the poll found.

Breitbart reports: Conversely, 41 percent of Americans believe “kids should be able to pick their pronouns” and 40 percent believe calling children by those pronouns “prevents discrimination.”

The only three demographic groups that maintain a majority for thinking children should be called by preferred pronouns are Democrats (61 percent), 18- to 34-year-olds (56 percent), and those living in an urban area (53 percent).

Republicans and independents both believe children should be referred to by their biological sex, 77 percent and 64 percent, respectively. Both male and female demographic groups agree at 60 percent and 59 percent, respectively.

Similarly, parents (59 percent) and non-parents (58 percent) alike believe children should not be able to pick their pronouns.

When it comes to using preferred pronouns in school, most Americans agree as well.

When asked if teachers should be “be required to use pronouns that kids say they want used under penalty of losing their job or should teachers have discretion to use pronouns as they see appropriate,” 63 percent of respondents believed the teacher should have discretion, with only 37 percent believing it should be required. The poll did not appear to ask if teachers should be banned from using preferred pronouns altogether.

Broken down by demographic, only two groups hold a majority in believing teachers’ jobs should be at risk for not using preferred pronouns: Democrats (56 percent) and persons 18- to 34-years-old (54 percent). Republicans hold the largest majority beleving teachers should use discretion at 79 percent, and independents agree at a rate of 67 percent.

Likewise, large majorities of males and females agree as well, clocking in at 66 percent and 61 percent, respectively.

Further, 73 percent of respondents believe it should not be “classified as illegal discrimination if you fail to use someone’s selected pronouns,” with only 27 percent believing it should be.