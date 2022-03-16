Moscow Demands US Return Alaska and California To Russian Control

Moscow is calling for the return of its historic settlements in Alaska and California, demanding the US hand over the former settlements, as Russia continues displaying signs of increasing bullishness regarding the prospect of total victory in Ukraine.

A member of Putin’s parliament in Moscow outlined the plan for reclaiming the settlements in Alaska and California, claiming they will be due after the “demilitarization” of Ukraine is complete.

Alaska and Fort Ross in California were part of the Russian empire in the 18th and 19th centuries before they were sold to the United States.

DailyMail report: Moscow’s TV pundits and show hosts have also begun endorsing the idea of publicly hanging Ukrainians who are standing against Russia — something the Kremlin has reportedly already mulled, according to Bloomberg.

Duma member Oleg Matveychev, appeared on Russian state news on Sunday, outlining a series of demands for both Washington and Kyiv ‘after Ukraine’s demilitarization is completed.’

It comes as Russian and Ukrainian officials meet for another round of peace talks Tuesday.

Meanwhile in the latest escalation of tension between the White House and the Kremlin, Moscow’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced new sanctions on Tuesday against 11 Americans including President Joe Biden himself, Hunter Biden, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

‘We should be thinking about reparations from the damage that was caused by the sanctions and the war itself, because that too costs money and we should get it back,’ Matveychev said on Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov.

He continued, ‘The return of all Russian properties, those of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and current Russia, which has been seized in the United States, and so on.‘

Solovyov asked if the lawmaker specifically meant Alaska and the former Russian settlement of Fort Ross, California.

‘That was my next point. As well as the Antarctic,’ Matveychev said. ‘We discovered it, so it belongs to us.’

The first Russian colony on Alaska was founded in 1784, named Three Saints Bay. There began the Russian-American Company, a trading monopoly chartered by Czar Paul I in 1799 which drove the Empire’s expansion in North America.

Alaska was sold to the US in 1867 during Andrew Johnson’s presidency for $7.2 million — which would be approximately $144.4 million in 2021.

The Russian-American company built Fort Ross, less than three hours outside of modern-day San Francisco, in 1812. The settlement was sold into private hands in 1841.

Also on Tuesday, the US sanctioned 11 more Kremlin officials as well as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his wife.

In addition to Biden, Russia’s sanctions list includes US officials Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mark Milley and Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

The president’s son Hunter Biden and former Secretary of State Antony Blinken are also included.

On Sunday Matveychev appeared to dismiss the idea of using nuclear weapons to achieve victory, declaring: ‘What for? We can take them down without it.’

Host Solovyov however, whose two Italian villas were recently seized amid the flurry of sanctions, called for executions or even nuclear strikes for ‘those who took our money.‘

‘I still think that those who took our money should be told, you have 24 hours to unfreeze our funds, or else we’ll send you what you know we’ve got.‘