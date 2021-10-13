Morgan Freeman Speaks Out Against BLM: ‘Defunding the Police Is Dangerous & Stupid’

Morgan Freeman speaks out against Black Lives Matter - says defunding the police is dangerous and stupid
Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman has spoken out against Black Lives Matter activists who want to defund the police and destabilize America.

“I am not in the least bit for defunding the police,” Freeman declared, in an interview with Black Enterprise’s Selena Hill.

“Police work is, aside from all the negativity around it, it is very necessary for us to have them and most of them are guys that are doing their job. They’re going about their day-to-day jobs. There are some police that would never pull their guns except in range, that sort of thing.”

Freeman made the remarks while promoting his new film with actor Frankie Faison, titled “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”.

The film is based on a true story about a 68-year-old black veteran who was shot by police inside his home.

Dreddsinfo.com reports: The true story is about a former marine who suffered from a bipolar disorder and was killed in 2011 by police officers after he accidentally triggered his medical alert device. Which lead to an altercation that followed by his death.

Freeman, spoke out in the past and said he felt as if he wasn’t treated like an average Black man because of his celebrity status is currently behind a program at the University of Mississippi for Evidence-Based Policing and Reform.

Faison, who plays Chamberlain in the film, also agrees with Freeman’s take on not defunding the police. “Well, I agree with Morgan,” Faison told Hill. “I’m certainly not in favor of defunding the policemen.”

