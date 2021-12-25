More US Marines Have Been Given The Boot For Refusing Jab

The US Marine Corps has discharged another 66 marines in the past week for refusing to comply with the military’s Covid vaccine mandate.

“The speed with which the disease transmits among individuals has increased risk to our Marines and the Marine Corps’ mission” the Marine Corps said in a statement

RT reports: The special forces group stated that the percentage of troops at least partially vaccinated remained at 95%, the same as the previous week, as it announced that a further 66 marines had been discharged.

The 66 discharges means that a total of 169 marines have now been kicked out of the service for refusing to adhere to the vaccine mandate.

The Marine Corps has discharged more troops than any other US military service after the Pentagon mandated that all service members, including National Guards and Reserves, be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, the Marine Corps had rejected 96% of requests for vaccine exemption, including those on religious grounds.