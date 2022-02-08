More Straight Than Gay People Now Diagnosed With HIV and Nobody Knows What’s Going On

Ever since the emergence of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, gay men have been by far the most affected group in society. So why are heterosexual people suddenly and inexplicably being diagnosed with HIV in numbers far outstripping the numbers of gay men?

In the last couple of years medical data indicates that an unprecedented wave of straight people have begun testing positive for HIV.

In the UK, for example, half of all recent HIV infections were in heterosexual people (50%), compared to 45% in gay and bisexual men.

The disturbing and inexplicable statistics from the UK Health Security Agency were publicly released as part of National HIV Testing Week.

The news that heterosexual people are testing positive for HIV at an unprecedented rate comes at the same time as a disturbing report from Europe regarding a HIV variant. On Thursday, researchers reported a highly virulent variant of HIV has been located circulating in the Netherlands.

According to the study, published in the journal Science, a cluster of more than 100 individuals infected showed exceptionally high viral loads, rapid T-Cell decline, and increased infectivity.

Allan Batcock, a straight man who has never used intravenous drugs, is an example of a heterosexual man diagnosed with HIV.

‘I [previously] just thought, this doesn’t affect me. It only affects gay and African people,’ Allan, from Cheshire, explained.

Allan Batcock from Cheshire, England, was shocked to discover he was HIV positive

‘I had just entered into a new relationship after getting divorced, and before that I had being going out and, you know, having a bit of fun as I was single again,’ the 45-year-old told Metro.

‘I went for an STI check – just an MOT kind of thing, not because I thought I was at risk or something was wrong, but I felt like I should get it done.

‘And that was how it got picked up. The consultant was horrific, I just remember her telling me, “There’s no easy way of saying this, but you’re HIV positive.”

‘And I crashed, quite simply.’

There are thousands of cases like Allan Batcock. Heterosexual, non-drug users, who follow government health advice, and yet are testing positive for HIV in numbers that are now outstripping the gay community.

What is going on? An ethical media would be highlighting these cases on their front-pages, pulling out all the stops to investigate just what was going on. We live in a very different world now.

According to the NHS, HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) damages the cells in your immune system and weakens your ability to fight everyday infections.

AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) is the name used to describe a number of potentially life-threatening infections and illnesses that happen when your immune system has been severely damaged by HIV.

While AIDS cannot be transmitted from one person to another, the HIV virus can.