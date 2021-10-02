Morbidly Obese Young Turks Host Cenk Uygur: ‘I Could Easily Beat Sh*t Out of Joe Rogan’

Cenk Uygur, the morbidly obese host of the Young Turks podcast, has challenged Joe Rogan to a fight claiming he could easily “beat the sh*t” out of him.

Yes, really.

“I’m much larger than Joe and I’ve fought my whole life. I’d end him,” Uygur boasted on Twitter.

The bold claim was made after a Rogan fan told Cenk he’d donate $1,000 to his network if he called Rogan a “loser” to his face.

“Deal,” Uygur responded to the Twitter user.

“Easiest $1,000 I ever made. You think he’s going to assault me? Sure, whatever. That’s incredibly dumb. But also wouldn’t work. I’m much larger than Joe and I’ve fought my whole life. I’d end him. But grownups don’t do that. I’ll send you the PO Box to send check to later.”

Deal. Easiest $1,000 I ever made. You think he’s going to assault me? Sure, whatever. That’s incredibly dumb. But also wouldn’t work. I’m much larger than Joe and I’ve fought my whole life. I’d end him. But grownups don’t do that. I’ll send you the PO Box to send check to later. https://t.co/vB2FeGgiKr — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 30, 2021

Infowars.com reports: Aside from hosting one of the most popular shows in the world, Rogan also commentates UFC fights, has experience in karate, wrestling, Muay Thai, and boxing, and holds a black belt in both Taekwondo and Jiu-Jitsu.

On top of the extensive martial arts background, Rogan is only three years older than Uygur and is in infinitely better shape.

Another Twiter user noted that Cenk is only an inch taller than Rogan and posted a video of Joe competing in a tournament where he won with a vicious spinning back kick.

"I'm much bigger than Joe"



Dude you're 1 inch taller and your cardio is probably dog 💩



What do you thinks gonna happen when you're dead exhausted and Joe isn't even breaking a sweat yet?



What happens when you take one of those leg kicks? pic.twitter.com/Teva4TKUTa — Rue Glock (@rpmclaughlin13) October 1, 2021

Proving we truly live in a small world, Rogan’s pal Alex Jones almost got into it with Uygur during the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election in a historically viral video.

Needless to say, this writer would take the $1,000 bet on Jones Vs. Uygur and might drop 10k on a Rogan Vs. Uygur bout.