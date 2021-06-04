Morbidly Obese Michael Moore: ‘We Need a Stacey Adams in Every State’

Far-left morbidly obese filmmaker Michael Moore says he would like to see “a Stacey Abrams in every state.”

Abrams is a disgraced, failed gubernatorial candidate from Georgia who was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize earlier this year.

“One extraordinary lesson we can learn is what Stacey Abrams and all her companions did in Georgia,” said fellow far-left filmmaker Raoul Peck, during Moore’s latest podcast. “People should learn from that, because that’s the way to go. …. It was ten years of a hard work, house-per-house, person-per-person, they had to convince people, they had to really educate, and they had to lose sometimes. So that’s the price we will have to pay that we need to pay if we really want changes.”

Moore responded, “We need a Stacey Abrams in every state.”

Thinkamericana.com reports: Peck added, “In every street, in every neighborhood.”

“Twenty to 30 million Americans in the streets last summer and fall was something that had never happened in this country before,” Moore replied. “My hope is … these boots on the ground, when people realize we’re not going to affect change simply by writing our member of Congress or tweeting or Facebook — but not that you shouldn’t do those things — that is not enough, because this is a big fight.”