‘You’re a Monster!’: Stephen Colbert Attacks Trump For Putting Coronavirus Stats Into Perspective

CBS host clashed out at President Donald Trump for his latest response to the coronavirus on Monday, describing him as a “monster” after the president shared information about the virus with the intention of calming panic.

Early yesterday morning, Trump compared the coronavirus to the common flu and cited statistics indicating that the Chinese virus has yet to spread aggressively across the United States.

“So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year,” Trump said. “Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”

Breitbart report: Colbert touched on the tweet in his nightly monologue. “OK, let me think about that,” he said, after imitating Trump. “You’re a monster.”

“Here’s the thing,” Colbert continued. “We can criticize Trump’s golfing and tweeting. But when he hunkers down and focuses on the problem, that’s when he really sucks.”

The late-night “funnyman” also took issue with remarks made by Trump at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) last week where he claimed that the “vast majority” of individuals contracting the virus will make a full recovery.

“Don’t worry, about a thing, because the vast majority of things are gonna be alright,” sung Colbert, taking the lyrics from Bob Marley’s classic song “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”

The 55-year-old host also latched onto comments where Trump said he was equipped to deal with such a crisis because his uncle was a “super genius” professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“I don’t care how smart your uncle was!” Colbert exclaimed. “Epidemiology is not genetic! You don’t get your mother’s eyes and your father’s PhD. Knowledge does not get passed down in the family. That’s why, no matter how much we all know it now, future generations are going to have to learn for themselves that you’re an idiot.”