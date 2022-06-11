Monkeypox Seems To Be Following The Covid Playbook

Monkeypox is making its way back into the headlines again.

It also seems to be following the covid-19 playbook…. step by step

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

This week, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported that moneky pox has now been“upgraded” to a “notifiable disease”, which means that positive tests must be immediately reported to the government agency. Covid-19 was first made a notifiable disease on 5 March 2020 just ahead of lockdown.

The front page of the Telegraph reported this as “monkeypox updraged to same severity level as leprosy and the plague.

Off Guardian reports: Across the pond, the US CDC has made the curiously synchronised decision to increase their travel alert on Monkeypox to level 2, which recommends people “practce enhanced precautions”.

Let’s be clear here – the “monkeypox outbreak” is a joke.

Anybody actually taking any of this seriously after the last two years of Covid hysteria needs a major reality check.

At this point you should be assuming any disease “outbreak” is a hoax until proven otherwise. Really proven, not “trust me, I’m an expert” proven.

For those who haven’t got to that stage yet, consider all the ways that monkeypox is following the exact same path as “Covid”…

They’re already resorting to the “new variant” headline, that wasn’t a thing for Covid for almost a year. Is this due to desperation or impatience? Who can say, but there must be some reason for the accelerated timeline.

They’re even trying to bring masks back into style by claiming monkeypox may have become airborne.

And, of course, the biggest similarity is in the solution: “vaccines”.

It has already been decided that vaccines originally designed for smallpox work for monkeypox too, and that they are best way to stop the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the monkeypox story over at Science tells us…

As monkeypox threat grows, scientists debate best vaccine strategy”

It seems the “experts” can’t decide between “ring vaccination” – where you vaccinate every close contact of a confirmed monkeypox case – or “broader vaccination campaigns”.

Note, they don’t debate if we need a vaccine strategy at all.

The US government is already set to spend at least 180 million dollars on smallpox vaccines.

In Europe, pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic is seeing a huge up-tick in its contracts as EU nations treat monkeypox as a “wake-up call”.

So, vaccine manufacturers are set to make a tidy profit…Just like covid.

Whatever eventually comes of this story, it certainly seems that Covid has put a “pandemic” playbook in place, one that each new scare-disease will follow.