Monkeypox Outbreak Caused by Man-Made Climate Change, Scientists Warn

Man-made climate change is to blame for the recent monkeypox outbreak, an Irish professor of epidemiology claims.

After the Republic of Ireland saw its first two monkeypox cases last week, Dublin City University Professor Anthony Staines warned that the outbreak represents a climate change catastrophe.

“Climate change is driving animal populations out of their normal ranges and human populations into areas where animals live,” Prof. Staines said in an interview.

“There’s a very detailed analysis of about 40 years of data published in [the journal] Nature a few months ago that documents what has happened and predicts what may happen in the future and it’s very much driven now by climate change – and to an extent by human population growth. “But climate change is pushing people into cities, it’s pushing animals into closer proximity with people and we’re seeing connections that we never saw before. “So this is what living with climate change looks like.”

Infowars.com reports: The professor’s assertions come as billionaire globalist Bill Gates warned there’s a 50 percent chance the next pandemic could be caused by climate change, or be the result of a man-made virus released by a bioterrorist.

Commenting on whether monkeypox could pose a threat to humanity on par with Covid-19, Gates said “there’s very little chance” it will have a similar impact, but cautioned there’s a potential for it to mutate into a more virulent disease.

If the latest monkeypox cases are part of a natural, climate change-driven outbreak, why has the controversial Wuhan bio lab been carrying out gain of function research on monkeypox to make it more lethal to humans, and why have US health authorities rushed to secure millions of doses of a vaccine that protects against both monkeypox and smallpox?