Monkey Riding a Mini Motorbike Caught Trying to Steal a Toddler in Shocking Video

A monkey on a mini motorcycle was caught on camera attempting to steal a toddler and drag her away, in a shocking video that is going viral on social media.

Footage of the disturbing incident, which has been dubbed a ‘kidnapping attempt’ online, shows the young child sitting on a bench when the monkey appears riding the motorbike at full speed.

On reaching the bench, the monkey abandons his bike and jumps at the young girl, toppling her over and grabbing her dress. He then drags her down the road while people scream and shout.

NDTC reports: The video appears to show the monkey being pulled by a leash around its neck as he drags the little girl with himself. In the end, the monkey lets go of the toddler, who immediately gets up and brushes herself off before walking back to where she was sitting.

The video was shared on Twitter by retired American basketball player Rex Chapman. “Can’t remember the last time I saw a monkey ride-up on a motorcycle and try to steal a toddler. It’s been ages…” he wrote while sharing the footage.

The video has been viewed nearly 4 million times on the microblogging platform since being shared only a few hours ago. It has also collected nearly 16,000 ‘retweets’ and made its way to other social media platforms like Reddit.

Viewers were left shocked by the incident:

We are surely living in strange times😳

Broad daylight kidnapping attempt by monkey……



Looks like the monkey was on a leash and was attacking the kid.

The owner was then pulling the leash which led to the kid being dragged with the monkey.



“OK so what really happens is those monkeys get put on a toy bike (that doesn’t have an engine) and a collar with a rope on it. The owner then yanks the cord so the monkey flies from one end of the street to the other while steering,” explained a Reddit user. “Pretty cruel and that’s probably why the monkey is so strung out. You can see the owner trying to pull back on the cord and he pulls the monkey while it hangs on to the kid, and in the start yanking the cord to propel the bike.“