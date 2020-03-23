Monica Lewinsky Tells Her 750K Followers To Send Feces To the White House

Monica Lewinsky, the former White House intern who defiled the Oval Office by engaging in sexual relations with President Bill Clinton, has finally weighed in on the White House response to the coronavirus.

Lewinsky told her 750,000 Twitter followers to mail feces to the White House.

“They’ve now decided they will test EVERYONE for the Covid-19 Virus. Please send a stool sample to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500,” she wrote.

The tweet has been liked more than 47,000 times and counting and retweeted more than 7,000 times.

DailyWire report: The response on Twitter wasn’t pretty.

“Should we send it to the Oval Office oh wait you are the only one that gets samples there,” one Twitterer wrote.

“Not funny Monica. One family has lost 4 family members and your [sic] using this sick humor is not funny,” wrote another.

“You know, I have always taken up for you, been on your side. But people who take joy in political jabs during this time of world wide crisis are despicable. I will never take up for you or have any sympathy for you ever again. I hope you realize you’ve lost at least 50% of USA,” wrote a third.

Of course, many were supportive. “You just made my day,” wrote one.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force remained hard at work, announcing additional actions on Friday as part of the ongoing, government-wide response to the global pandemic:

To help American families and businesses, the Treasury Department announced that Tax Day will be moved from April 15 to July 15. No interest or penalties will be charged for filing during this extended window, but any American expecting refunds or credits may claim now to get their money sooner.

To minimize impact on our nation’s students, the Department of Education is temporarily waiving all interest on federally held student loans. Secretary Betsy DeVos has also directed federal lenders to allow borrowers to suspend their student loan payments without penalty for at least the next 60 days.

Early, decisive travel restrictions helped slow the spread of Coronavirus to our country. Today, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across their border.

More help is on the way. The Trump Administration worked with Congress last week on a bipartisan deal to deliver economic relief and support for American families, which the President signed into law on Wednesday. More legislative action is expected soon.

The Trump administration also took measures at both borders. “Numerous countries around the world have taken safety measures at their borders to stem the spread of the virus. The President, like dozens of other leaders across the world, is taking action to protect the health and well-being of our citizens during this public health crisis,” the White House said in a statement.

Trump also took measures to stem the flow of foreigners into the country. “President Trump took action early to restrict travel from China and stem the spread of coronavirus to the United States. The President took further action to restrict travel from additional impacted areas, including Iran, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The State Department has issued a global level 4 travel advisory, informing Americans that they should avoid all international travel,” the White House said.