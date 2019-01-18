Mom’s Security Camara Shows Ghost of Dead Son – Video

A mother who lost her son two years ago due to an accidental drug overdose has released stunning footage showing his apparition.

Jennifer Hodge of Atlanta, Ga., says she was lying in bed watching TV with her daughter two weeks ago when she received an alert from her security camera, which is triggered by movement and noise. When she went to check the camera, she spotted an entity lurking in the entryway.

Yahoo News reports: The two women, alone in the house, opened the image and, to their surprise, it seemed to look just like Hodge’s late son, Robbie — down to the beard.

Robbie passed away in 2016 when he was only 23 years old. They believe the cause of death was an accidental overdose from fake Xanax.

“I was laying in bed watching TV with my daughter and I was just about asleep. The phone was lay between us and I got this message notification saying someone was in the kitchen. She was like ‘Mum, there’s a person in the kitchen… Mum, that’s Robbie,’” Hodge said. “She just said, ‘Mum, look! It looks like Robbie.’ I was stunned. And it did look just like him — beard and all.”

Both Hodge and her daughter ran to the kitchen, even though they were terrified. However, no one was there, and there was no sign of a break-in.

“I felt like he was letting me know he is happy in heaven,” Hodge shared on Facebook.

She added: “That brings me some comfort, but I still just think it’s weird. I’m in awe — why did this happen to me? I haven’t seen anything since, and I had never seen a ghost before. Does it look like Robbie? Yes. I would love to see anybody else’s camera where people might look transparent. This is just weird.”

Prior to Robbie’s death, he and Hodge set up a charity to help people battling addiction.

“He had an addiction, and we thought for sure it had to be heroin when he passed away. But the only thing that we could track down is where he was buying Xanax,” Hodge said.

“He and I together had started a charity before he died, and it was to turn real estate into a way of saving lives and stopping addiction. … He used to try and help other people when he was in need of help too.”