Mom Finds Naked Man in 12-Yr-Old Girl’s Room; 6 Shots Unloaded Into Him

A man who broke into a 12-year-old girl’s bedroom in Kentucky, Louisiana, before undressing himself has been shot six times after a furious mother intervened and took matters into her own hands, according to court documents.

“He got undressed in my daughter’s room,” Tina Burton told local outlet WDRB. “Like, what was your intentions? … You are sick.”

Even with an undressed, adult man in her bedroom, Burton says that her daughter kept it together and did everything right.

“She hid under the cover, turned her light down, turned her volume down on her phone to text me,” Burton said.

“When she peeked under the cover to see where he was at, she got up and ran away. She went to the back room. And I think that was really brave and smart of her.”

Burton’s boyfriend, Ali Bracey, said that he fired a total of six shots at the alleged intruder.

A stranger walked into a 12-year-old girl's room wearing no pants. The Louisville homeowner shot the man 6 times. Listen to what the shooter said about it. pic.twitter.com/pNw7Q6C1Rg — Sterling Riggs (@SRiggsWDRB) April 16, 2019

Donald Oliver, 38, was in a wheelchair for his court appearance on Monday, just one day after he was shot while allegedly breaking into the home of Tina Burton in Louisville, Kentucky early Sunday morning.

Oliver was apparently a neighbor that nobody in the home had met before, and local law enforcement says that he entered the residence through the kitchen window while wearing only his underwear.

They also say they found a bag of heroin where he took his clothes off.

Oliver has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, burglary and assault. His bail is set at $50,000.

Chalk another one up for private firearm ownership.