Mom Beats Pedophile With Pipe For Making Out With 9-Yr-Old Girl, Then Cops Arrest HER

Pennsylvania mother Shantika Briley was arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating a man with a pipe after she caught him sexually assaulting her 9-year-old daughter.

The 35-year-old mom from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania said she caught the 39-year-old man “licking her daughter’s lips and trying to kiss her.” Briley allegedly responded by grabbing a pipe, beating the man until he ran out the front door with Briley hot in pursuit.

NYPost report: Police said Briley went ballistic and attacked the man with a metal pipe, hitting him in his face and head. Briley disputed that account, however, claiming she only used her fists to assault the man, the newspaper reported.

The battered victim fled Briley’s house during the attack and went home — with Briley in close pursuit, police said.

Responding cops discovered Briley and the man at his home, where he was found bleeding before being taken to a hospital for his injuries. The man lost consciousness on the way, police said.

Charges have not been filed against the man in connection with Briley’s allegations, but detectives are investigating her accusations. The man, who was not identified, is expected to be prosecuted, Briley told the newspaper.

A message seeking comment from Bethlehem police was not immediately returned early Monday.

Briley — who has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment — was released from custody after posting $25,000 bond. She had yet to hire an attorney, the newspaper reported.