Moderna CEO Lies About Covid Vaccine’s Myocarditis Risk During Testimony

During a Senate Committee hearing over Covid vaccine price hikes, Moderna’s CEO Stéphane Bancel was grilled by Senator Rand Paul about his company’s knowledge of the jabs myocarditis risk.

Researchers have found that healthy boys are more likely to get vaccine-related myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) after the jab, than end up in hospital with Covid itself. Yet the Moderna CEO testified that his company was unaware of a high incidence of post-vaccination myocarditis in young and adolescent males.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars reports: Sen. Paul bluntly asked Bancel “Is there a higher interest or a higher incidence of myocarditis among adolescent males 16 to 24 after taking your vaccine?”

“First, let me say we care deeply about safety and we are working closely with the CDC and the FDA…” Bancel attempted to reply.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY): “Is there a higher incidence of myocarditis among boys … after they take your vaccine?”



Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel: “There is less.”



Paul: “Their risk of myocarditis is less than people who get the disease?”



Bancel: “That is my understanding.” pic.twitter.com/9kkac1erjv — The Recount (@therecount) March 22, 2023

“Pretty much a yes or no,” Paul told him. “Is there a higher incidence of myocarditis among boys 16 to 24 after they take your vaccine?”

“The data I’ve shown, actually, I’ve seen, sorry, from the CDC, actually shown that there’s less myocarditis for people who get the vaccine versus who get COVID infection,” Bancel responded.

“You’re saying that for ages 16 to 24 among males who take the COVID vaccine, their risk of myocarditis is less than people who get the disease?” Paul asked.

“That is my understanding, Senator,” the Big Pharma head confirmed.

“That is not true,” Paul shot back. “And I’d like to enter into the record six peer-reviewed papers from the Journal of Vaccine, the Annals of Medicine that say the complete opposite of what you say.”

Sen. @RandPaul & Moderna CEO exchange on COVID vaccine and myocarditis.



Paul: "I spoke with your president just last week and he readily acknowledged, in private, that yes there is an increased risk of myocarditis. The fact that you can't say it in public is quite disturbing." pic.twitter.com/z856U9BasV — CSPAN (@cspan) March 22, 2023

I spoke with your president [Stephen Hoge] just last week and he readily acknowledged, in private, that yes there is an increased risk of myocarditis. The fact that you can’t say it in public is quite disturbing,” Sen. Paul told the CEO.

Elsewhere during the inquiry, Paul questioned if the CEO had allowed his own children to take the Covid injection.

BREAKING: Moderna CEO tells Sen. Rand Paul that they paid the NIH $400M in royalties last year. pic.twitter.com/wNgCuMEh9O — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) March 22, 2023

“You have children. Have you vaccinated your children?” Paul asked.

NEW: Sen. @RandPaul Confronts Moderna CEO About the Risk of Myocarditis in Young Males



Paul: "You're saying that for ages 16 to 24, among males who take the COVID vaccine, their risk of myocarditis is less than people who get the disease?"



Bancel: "That is my understanding —"… pic.twitter.com/ClifylOe0g — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 22, 2023

“I have,” Bancel replied.

“How many times?”

“3 or 4 times,” Bancel commented.

Sen. Paul additionally asked if the CEO saw “a conflict of interest for the government employees who are making money off of the vaccine to be also dictating how many times we take the vaccine?”

“This is for the government to decide,” Bancel replied.

Paul’s intense line of questioning is part of a broader effort by the senator to get answers for the ‘plannedemic’ that prompted officials across the country to implement unconstitutional lockdowns and vaccine mandates, in addition to other authoritarian Covid restrictions.

Watch the full Senate hearing below: