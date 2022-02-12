Moderna CEO Just Dumped $400 Million in Stock and Deleted His Twitter Account

Days after Pfizer admitted a safety audit could wipe billions off their stock market valuation, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel was dumped hundreds of millions of dollars in stock and deleted his Twitter account.

Nothing to see here, folks. Not suspicious at all.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $178.29. The price of the stock has increased by 3.06% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $182.74. The price of the stock has increased by 0.55% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $174.61. The price of the stock has increased by 5.23% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $161.73. The price of the stock has increased by 13.61% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $173.25. The price of the stock has increased by 6.05% since.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel speaking at the World Economic Forum.

The Moderna CEO’s strange moves came shortly after a former Blackrock executive began investigating the death statistics from insurance companies and funeral homes.

Edward Dowd is a former hedge fund manager who started digging into death statistics from insurance companies and funeral homes:

He also started accusing Pfizer and Moderna of fraud in the vaccine clinical trials.

Your CEO nuked his Twitter account yesterday…my educated guess that was done on the advice of in house lawyers. $MRNA



Not suspicious at all. https://t.co/zZkIpMkDaA — Ed ☯️Free Thinker & Oracle (@DowdEdward) February 9, 2022

Then the Moderna CEO deleted his twitter account 2 days ago: