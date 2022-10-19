Moderna CEO Admits Covid Is Like Seasonal Flu, Only The Elderly & Vulnerable Need Jabs

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel admitted that Covid is comparable to the seasonal flu virus and that only older people and the vulnerable need to get vaccinated against it.
The admission is a bit of a turnaround for Bancel, who just a year ago declared that young people would need to get covid booster shots at least every three years.
So this does make you wonder why the CDC is now pushing Moderna and Pfizer booster jabs for children between 5 and 11 years old.
Summit News reports: Speaking at a finance conference Monday, Bancel noted “I think it’s going to be like the flu. If you’re a 25-year-old, do you need an annual booster every year if you’re healthy?”
“You might want to… but I think it’s going to be similar to flu where it’s going to be people at high-risk, people above 50 years of age, people with comorbidities, people with cancer and other conditions, people with transplants,” the Moderna head added.
Bancel urged that it is “very important to think about” whether or not to get Covid boosters, adding that there are “1.5billion people” on the planet who have vulnerabilities to such diseases, but emphasising that younger people “are going to have to decide for themselves what they want to do”.
Watch:
Bancel said Moderna was aiming to market a Covid-19 and influenza booster vaccine combo within the next two years…
“Our goal is to be able to have a single annual booster so that we don’t have compliance issues where people don’t want to get two-to-three shots a winter,” Bancel said, speaking at a World Economic Forum panel session back in January.
Niamh Harris
