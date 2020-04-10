Senator Dr. Scott Jensen from Minnesota appeared on The Ingraham Angle last night to discuss how the AMA is paying American hospitals more if doctors list patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Nobody can tell me after 35 years in the world of medicine that sometimes those kinds of things impact on what we do,” warned Senator Dr. Jensen.

This was after Senator Dr. Jensen, who is a Minnesota physician, told a local station that he received a 7-page document coaching him how to fill out death certificates with a COVID-19 diagnosis without a lab test to confirm the patient actually had the virus.

Dr. Jensen also disclosed that hospitals are paid more if they list patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis.



And hospitals get paid THREE TIMES AS MUCH if the patient then goes on a ventilator.

Senator Dr. Scott Jensen: Right now Medicare is determining that if you have a COVID-19 admission to the hospital you get $13,000. If that COVID-19 patient goes on a ventilator you get $39,000, three times as much. Nobody can tell me after 35 years in the world of medicine that sometimes those kinds of things impact on what we do.