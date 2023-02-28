MLB Pitching Prospect Dies Suddenly of Heart Attack – Doctors Baffled

February 28, 2023
Minor League baseball player and one-time Mets pitching prospect Matt Pobereyko died suddenly of a heart attack on Friday. He was just 31.

How many more young, healthy athletes have to drop dead before the media start asking questions? Many independent publishers have reported on the dozens of healthy individuals suddenly dropping dead from mysterious heart conditions in the last two years.

News that Matt Pobereyko has become the latest young and healthy athlete to die suddenly was first reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez who noted that Pobereyko pitched in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League this off season.

Several of the U.S. Minor League teams he played for also announced the passing.

Pobereyko started his life of baseball at Kentucky Wesleyan College before going on to sign a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016. The next year he joined the Mets Minor League program. He also spent time with the Miami Marlins.

