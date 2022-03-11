Mitt Romney, Who Said Trump Would Start WW3, Is Now Trying to Start WW3

RINO Mitt Romney has urged the United States to escalate the war with Russia by sending fighter jets to Ukraine in order to “make Putin fearful of what we might do” in a move that would almost certainly spark World War 3.

“Send these MiGs…Enough talk. People are dying. Send them the planes that they need. They say they need MiGs…They want MiGs. Get them the MiGs,” Romney, who is trailing a 2024 presidential bid, said on Thursday.

Per Deseret: The Pentagon rejected the idea Wednesday, saying allied efforts against the Russian invasion should be focused on more useful weaponry and the MiG transfer with a U.S. and NATO connection would run a “high risk” of escalating the war.

“I simply do not understand the logic for not getting the MiGs to the Ukrainians immediately. There is no logic which has been provided to this committee or to the nation for the lack of rapidity in making this decision. It makes no sense,” Romney, R-Utah, said in a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded repeatedly for the U.S. to provide his military with more aircraft — presented as an apparent alternative to establishing a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine to suppress Russian air power, the AP reported. The “no-fly” idea was turned down earlier by Washington and NATO as an unnecessary risk of escalation.

“I believe there’s a sentiment that we’re fearful about what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin might do. And what he might consider as an escalation. It’s time for him to be fearful of what we might do,” Romney said.

Trump was the first president in decades who didn’t start new wars

While Mitt Romney and the rest of the Washington establishment spent four years attacking President Trump and alleging that he would start World War 3, Trump proved them all wrong by being the first president in many years to leave office without starting a war.

“I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars,” Trump said in January 2021.

Fast forward one year and the Washington elite are beating their war drums again, trying to drum up support for another foreign war.