Mitt Romney Slams Trump’s Handling of Coronavirus: ‘You’re Not The Smartest Guy In The Room’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has slammed President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, mocking him as “not the smartest guy in the room” and stating his initial response was “not a great moment in American leadership“.

Romney launched the snide attack on the president while speaking live on the Georgetown Politics Forum Tuesday evening.

As well as blasting Trump’s leadership, the failed presidential candidate also denounced his move to cancel all funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), even though he admitted the global institution is “not doing a great job.“

According to Romney, a more centralized approach from the federal government would have been “more effective” in tackling the pandemic.

Romney channeled former Treasury secretary Bob Gates to mock Trump’s intelligence.

‘The key in leadership is recognizing when you’re not the smartest guy in the room.

‘In a setting like this I think it’s important for the people at the top to recognize that there are always people out there with more information,’ he said.

‘You want to bring them in and divide responsibility and have them manage… with that we’re not where we ought to be.’

The US should have seen the crisis coming for a long time, Romney said, before mixing up his metaphors and calling it a ‘black elephant‘ rather than a black swan.

The 2012 failed presidential candidate also had some nasty words around Trump’s decision to pull funding out of the WHO.

DailyMail report: The former governor of Massachusetts did not hold back when asked about America’s leadership style during the pandemic.

He made a series of digs where he did not name President Trump directly but said the initial response to the crisis ‘will not stand out as being a great moment of American leadership.‘

‘The first phase which was getting ready to respond clearly we were not in a position of extraordinary strength,’ he said.

‘We did not have the testing as fast as we could have or should have. We did not have the personal protective equipment we would have hoped to have. I think part of that is just the recognition that in many cases American companies – multinational companies – are producing these products elsewhere, typically in China.

‘They had the crisis first, so they got the PPE – we did not.‘

Romney continued: ‘That’s just in terms of crisis management – the willingness of the federal government to step in and coordinate everything from PPE to testing to repair of our hospital systems and so forth – none of those things really stood out as being great moments in american leadership.‘

Other nations usually look to the US as a leader in moments in history, he pointed out, adding that the rest of the world was ‘surprised‘ by America’s actions.

‘I think the world was a bit surprised by that as they think of us as the nation that first went to the moon and accomplished extraordinary things in the new economy,‘ he said.