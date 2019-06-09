Mitt Romney Says He Probably Won’t Endorse Trump Again

Mitt Romney says he might not endorse Donald Trump for President in the upcoming 2020 election.

Romney has proven once again this weekend that the only reason he ran for US Senate and accepted Trump’s endorsement was so that he could trash the President for the next six years.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In 2018 President Trump generously endorsed Mitt Romney for US Senator from Utah.

Since that time Mitt has been nothing but a pain in the ass, taking swipes at Trump whenever possible.

This weekend Mitt Romney said he may not endorse President Trump in 2020. Trump has record support from the Republican caucus. But the #NeverTrump faction is still bitter.