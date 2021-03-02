Mitt Romney Joins Infamous ‘Illuminati’ Black Eye Club

Trump-hating Senator Mitt Romney may have joined the infamous “illuminati” black eye club after being spotted with a black eye on Monday.

According to reports, Sen. Romney fell over in Boston over the weekend, leaving him with a black eye and “a lot of stitches.”

“I took a fall. Knocked me unconscious. But I’m doing better,” Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill Monday night.

“I went to CPAC, that was a problem,” Romney joked.

According to “experts”, celebrities, politicians and world leaders who regularly sport a black eye in public are part of the Illuminati who have sold their soul to the devil.

As we reported back in 2018, former US President George W. Bush, Pope Francis, Prince Philip, and David Bowie have all also been photographed with unexplained black eyes, sometimes on more than one occasion:

According to some conspiracy theorists, the black left eye is part of a cult or ‘Illuminati’ high-level initiation ritual during which the pledger is said to be forced to ‘eat pain’ in a quest to become more powerful.

Author and internet radio show host Sherry Shriner – who wrote the book Interview With The Devil, in which she claimed to converse with Lucifer – has spoken of the link between these black eyes and ‘soul scalping’.

According to Shriner, government leaders, people on TV with their own shows and hundreds of popular entertainers have sold their souls to Satan.

‘You cannot be on TV now, without signing on the dotted line. The bizarre recurrence of facial bruises on Illuminati politicians and entertainers has resulted in speculation that their souls have been replaced in a satanic ritual called “soul scalping”,’ she said.

We await to see whether Senator Mitt Romney will be seen sporting another black eye in the future. If so, he may have sold his soul to the devil.

Watch this space…