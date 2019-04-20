Mitt Romney Bashes Trump Following Mueller Report: “I’m Appalled and Sickened”

Trump-hating Republican Senator Mitt Romney issued a scathing attack on President Trump following the release of the Mueller report.

Mueller’s 448-page report was released Thursday morning, completely exonerating the President from any wrongdoing.

Mueller concluded that Trump did not conspire with the Russians during the 2016 election, however, he delegated that obstruction of justice issue to Attorney General Bill Barr.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Barr and Rosenstein concluded that Trump did not obstruct justice after reviewing Mueller’s ’10 episodes’ of potential obstruction.

The Democrat-media complex immediately went into overdrive and focused on the absurd obstruction allegations outlined in Mueller’s report — and Mitt Romney chimed in on Friday.

Mitt Romney posted a statement to his Twitter account Friday afternoon, saying he’s “sickened” and “appalled” by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President.

“I have now read the redacted Mueller report and offer my personal opinion,” Romney said with a screenshot of his ridiculous statement.

“[I] am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President,” Romney stated. “I am also appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia — including information that had been legally obtained; that none of them acted to inform American law enforcement; and that the campaign chairman was actively promoting Russian interest in Ukraine.”

Romney finished his statement by saying, “Reading the report is a sobering revelation of how far we have strayed from the aspirations and principles of the founders.”

I have now read the redacted Mueller report and offer my personal reaction: pic.twitter.com/ACnExskqXJ — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) April 19, 2019

Not a word from Romney addressing the fact that the FBI had informants baiting Trump’s associates or the fact that the FBI used Hillary’s phony dossier to illegally spy on Trump’s campaign.

And why is it the job of Trump’s campaign to contact law enforcement when they never broke the law?

If the FBI had evidence that Russians had infiltrated the Trump campaign, it is their job as the premiere law enforcement agency to protect Americans and let them know.

But what else should we expect from Mitt Romney who attacked President Trump as soon as he won his Senator seat during the 2018 midterms.

Romney attacked Trump in a scathing WaPo op-ed in January, just days before he was set to be sworn in to the Senate and said Trump’s actions are “evidence that he has not risen to the mantle of the office.”