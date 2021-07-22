Mitch McConnell Threatens To Help Dems Shut Down America Again if Americans Don’t Get Vaxxed

RINO Senator Mitch McConnell has threatened to work with Democrats to impose another nationwide lockdown if Americans don’t get the COVID vaccination in greater numbers.

McConnell issued the threat to bolster the fledgling vaccine program as Americans begin rejecting the mass hysteria pushed about COVID-19 for over a year now.

“These shots need to get in everybody’s arms as rapidly as possible or we’re going to be back in a situation in the fall that we don’t yearn for – that we went through last year,” McConnell hysterically warned on Tuesday.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: McConnell made the comment in response to RINO Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who stated that conservative voices skeptical to the vaccine

He also reiterated his comments in a Twitter post:

Get vaccinated!



These shots need to get into arms as rapidly as possible, or else we're gonna be back in a situation this fall like what we went through last year. pic.twitter.com/J4o6yL5cn4 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) July 20, 2021

“It never occurred to me that there would be difficulty getting Americans to get the shot,” he said.

Big League Politics has reported on the total failure of the conservative movement to protect health freedom, with popular Fox News hosts and the CEO of Newsmax falling in line to adhere to Biden’s medical tyranny:

“As the experimental COVID-19 vaccine regime falters, with people who have been vaxxed regularly contracting the virus, the shills are out in full force, and that includes the faux-conservatives at Fox News as well.

“Fox & Friends” hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade mongered fear on behalf of the Big Pharma vaccine regime. They blamed the unvaccinated for the spike in cases, which has become a popular talking point despite not being backed up by the facts.

“Well, here’s the thing. And one of the CDC officials said yesterday, the pandemic right now is really just with people who have not been vaccinated,” Doocy said as Kilmeade chimed in by saying: “Thank you.”

“99% of the people who died have not been vaccinated,” Doocy continued, pushing propaganda circulated by the Biden administration. “What they are trying to do is make sure that all of the people who have not been vaccinated get vaccinated.”

Furthermore, he defended Biden’s Orwellian policies with regards to Facebook. He demanded more censorship from Facebook of all information that is not Big Pharma approved.

“Unfortunately, and this is one of the reasons apparently that Joe Biden and the administration came out last week, the administration very frustrated. They have not been able to get Facebook to get rid of some of the disinformation,” Doocy said. “The disinformation is online. The vaccine is killing lots and lots of people. Or it changes your D.N.A. Or their little microchips. None of that is true.”‘

The Republican establishment has sold out the freedom of the American people, and former president Donald Trump is not helping with his continuous shilling for these jabs.