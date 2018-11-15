Mitch McConnell Blocks Mueller Protection Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday that he will block a bill aimed at protecting Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

After two years of investigations, the Russia probe has yet to uncover a single shred of evidence linking Donald Trump to Russia.

Yet despite this, Democrats have vowed to continue the probe indefinitely in order to harass Trump and disenfranchise his supporters.

The Washington Times reported: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell flatly rejected the need to approve legislation protecting the special counsel’s probe into the 2016 election, saying Wednesday there’s no evidence the investigation needs protection.

Mr. McConnell laid out Republicans’ goals for the lame-duck session of Congress, saying preventing a government shutdown is tops on the list, along with passing new rules to stop sexual harassment on Capitol Hill and approving a farm bill.

He flatly ruled out the chance of a partial government shutdown over border wall money and other spending fights.

And he dismissed the need for Congress to act on legislation Democrats and some Republicans want to protect special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I don’t think any legislation’s necessary,” Mr. McConnell said.