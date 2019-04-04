Mitch McConnell Betrays Trump: “Closing Border Would Damage America”

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has betrayed President Trump by claiming that closing the southern border would “damage America.”

Just last month, 12 Republican senators shamelessly stood beside the radical Democrats to oppose President Trump’s border emergency declaration.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This past weekend President Trump suggested he may be forced to close the southern border.

In March 100,000 illegal immigrants invaded the southern border. Immigration services are overwhelmed.

Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans have no answer for this crisis.

Closing the border is NOT their priority.

They could not care less about their voting base.

Instead Mitch McConnell refuted the Republican President and said, “Closing the border would have a catastrophic economic impact on the country.”

Did Pelosi or Harry Reid EVER do this to Barack Obama?