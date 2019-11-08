Mitch McConnell: We Will ACQUIT Trump, Destroy Democrats’ Impeachment Circus

Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has confirmed the Senate will acquit President Trump if an impeachment trial is held.

Sen. McConnell’s revelation this week is a devastating blow to the Democrats’ impeachment charade, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

An instant acquittal would destroy the last glimmer of hope Democrats have at taking control of the White House before the the public vote in the 2020 election.

Nypost.com reports: “I will say I’m pretty sure how it’s likely to end,” the Kentucky senator told reporters. “If it were today I don’t think there’s any question — it would not lead to a removal.”

The House has been conducting their Trump impeachment inquiry — which they formalized last week — since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched the proceedings in late September.

The investigation has been happening behind closed doors on Capitol Hill, where members of a number of House panels have been interviewing witnesses.

Impeachment votes are held in Congress by the House. Depending on the outcome of the vote, the Senate then has the ability to acquit the president.

McConnell on Tuesday also said he hasn’t talked to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to determine how his chamber would deal with impeachment.