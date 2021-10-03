Mitch McConnell Accuses Pelosi & Democrat Leaders Of ‘Letting The Radical Left Run Capitol Hill’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement Saturday, accusing the Democrats of ‘letting the radical left run Capitol Hill‘ after Nancy Pelosi delayed the infrastructure bill vote for the third time

McConnell slammed the Democrats over their for poor leadership after they stalled the vote on President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan amid holdout from party members.

He said: “This unified Democratic government must stop putting radical wish-lists ahead of basic governance or they will thrust our nation into even more foreseeable and avoidable crises on their watch”

The Mail Online reports: McConnell’s criticism comes as Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosihave each expressed their frustrations with the stalled legislation, emphasizing that passing both the infrastructure bill and reconciliation package is essential for Americans.

The Republican leader called out the Democrats for delaying the infrastructure vote for a third time, arguing that they are unable pass the legislation despite the party controlling the White House and Congress.

‘Democrats control Washington but cannot govern,’ McConnell said.

‘They can’t even pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Biden negotiated and Speaker Pelosi promised she would pass this week.’

Additionally, he accused the party of putting the American people in one of the worst positions the country has seen in the last three decades.

‘Socialists like Sen. Bernie Sanders rallied against the Administration’s infrastructure bill and defeated it. With Americans already suffering the worst inflation in 30 years, Democrats have taken our roads, bridges, ports, airports, and waterways hostage to ram through an historically reckless taxing and spending spree that would hurt families and help China,’ he said.

McConnell released a statement on Saturday in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delaying the infrastructure bill vote for the third time

McConnell also slammed the party for its internal conflict, indirectly calling out the leadership’s inability to appease the moderate Democratic budget holdouts — Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

‘While Democrats waste weeks arguing with each other, they’ve ignored basic governing duties,’ he wrote.

‘On Thursday, Senate Democrats’ mismanagement brought us close to a government shutdown. And for two and a half months, this all-Democrat government has known they will need to use a fast-track party-line process to raise the debt ceiling, but have done nothing.’

Pelosi — who previously vowed to bring the measure to the floor on Monday and Thursday — has admitted that ‘more time is needed’ to pass the legislation after the two sides failed to reach a deal on the broader $3.5 trillion spending package.

She issued a letter Saturday to fellow Democrats stating that she wants the legislation to be passed before the end of the month.

‘There is an October 31st Surface Transportation Authorization deadline, after last night’s passage of a critical 30-day extension. We must pass [Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework] well before then – the sooner the better, to get the jobs out there,’ Pelosi wrote.

‘We will and must pass both bills soon. We have the responsibility and the opportunity to do so. People are waiting and want results.’

Biden echoed her message, saying: ‘Everybody’s frustrated, it’s part of being in government, being frustrated.’