Mississippi To Lift Mask Mandates & Roll Back Covid Restrictions

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves has announced an end to mask mandates and an end all coronavirus-related business restrictions

Reeves has announced that he will be ending Mississippi’s statewide mask mandate, effective today.

“Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed”. Reeves tweeted…. “It is time!”

Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules. Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 2, 2021

The governor said he was replacing all current executive orders with “recommendations.”

He said he would be signing “what I expect will be one of my last executive orders regarding Covid-19” on Tuesday, replacing the restrictions currently in place with “recommendations” starting Wednesday. The exeptions he said, was the limiting of indoor arenas to 50-percent capacity, as well as restrictions on K-12 schools.

Reeve’s decision follows hot on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement by Texas governor Gregg Abbott. Abbott said Texas would be liftig all covid restictions and would be open “100 percent” by March 10.