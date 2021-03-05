Mississippi Passes Bill That Bans Biological Males from Girls’ Sports

The Mississippi House passed a bill on Wednesday which will ban transgender students from competing against girls in schools and universities.

In a tweeet on Thursday Governor Tate Reeves said he would be signing the bill to protect young girls having to compete with biological males

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Reeves added that “It’s crazy we have to address it, but the Biden E.O. forced the issue. Adults? That’s on them. But the push for kids to adopt transgenderism is just wrong.”

I will sign our bill to protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities.



It’s crazy we have to address it, but the Biden E.O. forced the issue. Adults? That’s on them. But the push for kids to adopt transgenderism is just wrong. https://t.co/sncpaPlTbZ — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 4, 2021

A Jackson, Mississippi, media outlet wapt.com reported:

The bill, known as the Mississippi Fairness Act, passed the Mississippi House Wednesday after passing the Senate last month, the Associated Press reported.

This is not the first time Reeves has vocalized his opposition to trans athletes being included in sports. The governor took to Twitter shortly after President Joe Biden signed an executive order Jan. 20, to enable trans athletes who have gone through male puberty to compete in women’s sports. He called the President’s new policy “a radical social experiment”.

Organizations and advocates across the country are fighting back as similar bills are being introduced in at least 20 other U.S. states. LGBTQ advocates are calling these efforts “coordinated attacks” on the transgender community.