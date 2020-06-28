Mississippi, Florida and Iowa Lead Calls To Boycott NFL Across the US

Data from hundreds of thousands of social media posts gathered by Sports Insider reveals that Mississippi and Florida are the states leading the push to boycott the NFL over the disgraceful national anthem protests.

Support for the NFL boycott is also high in Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas, Maine and Indiana.

And here’s Sports Insider’s map depicting which US states boast the most and least NFL boycott activity on Twitter:

The NFL was the birthplace of the kneeling movement.

Back in 2016, Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem and told the world he was protesting police brutality against black people in the United States.

Many patriotic Americans refused to accept the unpatriotic gesture, and denounced Kaepernick’s gesture as disrespectful to the American flag and those fighting in the military.

Shortly after that, the league blackballed the back-up quarterback and briefly instituted a rule to force players to either stand for the anthem or remain in the locker room while it played.

It has been almost four years since Kaepernick last played a game of professional football, but due to the Black Lives Matter protests and riots, the league has suddenly changed it’s tune and says it is now ready to embrace protests within its ranks.

In a video released by the league early in June, Goodell said the NFL was wrong to stop players from taking part in actions like Kaepernick’s and said league leaders now “encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

Goodell even went as far as to “welcome” a team to sign Kaepernick a few weeks later.

Goodell’s stunning reversal was applauded by liberals but most patriotic Americans were furious with the league’s response to the protests.

Business Insider reports: Some fans were angry with the league for abandoning the argument that kneeling disrespects the flag. In contrast, others felt Goodell did not go far enough and should have apologised to Kaepernick by name in his initial statement. People on both sides of the debate chose to express their frustration by vowing to boycott the NFL and tweeting with hashtags such as #boycottnfl, #nflboycott, #boycottthenfl, #nokaepernicknonfl, and more.

The team of sports betting experts, oddsmakers, and industry analyst at sportsinsider.com dug into the data from more than 100,000 tweets to determine which US states are the most passionate about boycotting the NFL. Using trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data, they found that states throughout the Midwest and South were the most active in tweeting about protesting the league.