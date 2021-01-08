MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Pelosi & Schumer Vow to Eject Trump From White House Over ‘Insurrection’

Democrat leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have vowed to remove President Trump from office before his term expires.

With less than two weeks left in the White House, the Democrats are now desperately attempting to force Trump to leave either by impeachment or by invoking the 25th Amendment. This would prevent Trump from ever running for President again in the future.

Fox 10 reports: “In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately evoking the 25th Amendment,” Pelosi said.

“If the vice president and the cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus — and the American people, by the way.”

In a statement Thursday, Schumer said the attack on the Capitol “was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.” He added that Trump “should not hold office one day longer.”

Schumer said Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. He added, “If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

Pelosi, in her weekly news conference, echoed Schumer’s position.

Under the 25th Amendment, Congress, the cabinet and vice president can strip powers from a president if for some reason he or she is declared unfit under dire circumstances. But that requires a two-thirds vote of both chambers.

This scenario would temporarily transfer power to Pence until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle criticized Trump for fanning the flames that led to the riot inside the Capitol by repeating false claims of widespread voter fraud and relentlessly questioning the integrity of the 2020 election.

Some called for the president to be impeached for a second time, and others calling for use of the 25th Amendment.

Earlier Thursday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said it was with a “heavy heart” that he was calling for the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to be invoked to remove Trump from office. “The president is unfit. And the president is unwell,” Kinzinger said in a video posted on Twitter.

Democratic members of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. David Cicilline, congressman for Rhode Island’s 1st District, as well as California Rep. Ted Lieu, also signed a letter to Pence with the same plea.

The letter cited the president’s role in encouraging the pro-Trump riot that transpired. The signatories of the letter called into question the president’s mental state and his inability to accept the results of the 2020 election.