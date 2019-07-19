‘Miss World’ Strips Trump Supporter Kathy Zhu of Her Title

A Donald Trump-supporting beauty queen has been stripped of her ‘Miss Michigan’ title after being accused of posting “offensive” comments online.

Kathy Zhu was informed of the decision by executives at Miss World America on Thursday, who accused the conservative commentator of being “insensitive” in tweets from 2016 and took issue with her refusal to try on a hijab as part of a school activity.

BREAKING: The @MissWorldLtd competition has stripped Trump supporter @PoliticalKathy of her title as Miss Michigan pic.twitter.com/Io2rkEzeiY — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 19, 2019

Kathy Zhu, known as Political Kathy online, posted a screenshot of an email by state director of the Miss World America beauty pageant for Michigan, Laurie DeJack, notifying her that she must cease and desist associating herself with the contest due to “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate content” found on her social media.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In the exchanges, DeJack continuously declared that there was a “problem” without explaining the situation to a clearly increasingly worried Zhu. Eventually, she finally revealed that one of the issues was a tweet in which Zhu declared that the majority of black deaths are caused by other black citizens.

These are the text message exchanges between the state director and me. pic.twitter.com/HtHS1gns6X — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) July 19, 2019

DeJack also sent Zhu an email demanding that she return her crown and sash, as well as remove any mention of having participated in MWA from all of her social media.

Miss World America's State/National/Chief Director accused me of being racist, Islamaphobic, and insensitive. They stripped me of my Miss Michigan title due to my refusal to try on a hijab in 2018, my tweet about black on black gun violence, and "insensitive" statistical tweets. pic.twitter.com/K1Btho0Pgq — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) July 19, 2019

The organization also took issue with an incident in which Zhu refused to allow an activist to put a hijab on her head during an event on campus. Zhu responded by saying that “what is ‘insensitive’ is that women in the Middle East are getting STONED TO DEATH for refusing to obey their husband’s orders to wear hijabs. A Muslim woman tried to FORCIBLY put a hijab on my head without my permission. I tweeted about it on my social media, and it got the attention of the media. Almost everyone was supportive of me refusing to be put in that situation.”

Following her refusal to wear the hijab, angry Twitter users had attempted to get the Chinese-American student expelled from her university.

“Are the people in MWA implying that they advocate for the punishment of women who refuse to wear a hijab?” Zhu asked DeJack.

Zhu refused to back down or bow before them throughout her email response.

“I am completely disheartened by this situation. I was so excited to represent the state of Michigan and advocate for ‘don’t be afraid to speak your truth’ as my main statement. For them to take my title away due to right-leaning tweets shows that they only want pageant girls to have brainless statements like ‘world peace’ and not meaningful ideals that would actually make a difference,” Zhu told The Gateway Pundit.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to MWA for comment and will update this article if one is provided.