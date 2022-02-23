Miss Alabama, Who Dedicated Her Life To Exposing Democrat Party, Found Dead

Miss Alabama and conservative broadcaster Zoe Bethel has died about a week after she suffered brain injuries caused by falling out of a third storey window in her Miami condo, her family confirmed.

Zoe Bethel’s long list of achievements include being Miss Alabama, an affiliate of conservative watchdog Project Veritas, an ambassador for Turning Point USA, and a reporter for Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), which often broadcasts former President Donald Trump’s speeches online.

According to Miami-Dade police, foul play has been ruled out in the death of the highly influential black conservative woman who dedicated her life to exposing the Democratic Party. However her family are pushing back against this ruling, declaring that Zoe would never commit suicide.

The death of beauty pageant winner Zoe Sozo Bethel has been rule a suicide, law enforcement sources reported.https://t.co/bA4hLFIfEs — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) February 22, 2022

In a statement to The Daily Mail on Tuesday, Bethel’s family said she was a “devout believer in Jesus” and a “proud conservative” who would not take her own life. The statement came the same day the Miami Police Department issued its own new statement that Bethel’s death was being considered a “tragic accident” and foul play was ruled out.

“She was growing and becoming more successful each year of her life, and she was only just beginning. And if she had a choice, she would still be here with us today,” Bethel’s family told The Daily Mail.

“As is common with any death that is not due to natural causes, law enforcement will conduct an investigation into the cause of death. Thus, the investigation into the cause of Zoe’s death is part of the normal protocol for law enforcement, and is still open and pending.“

On Tuesday, Miami police said they responded to a “call of a possible suicide attempt” just after midnight on the morning of Feb. 11. The victim, later identified as Bethel, fell out of a third-floor window. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries on Friday at 5:25 a.m. The coroner listed “blunt force trauma” as the cause of death and “accidental” as the manner of death.

Other details about her death or the accident were not provided.

Former colleagues reached out to praise Zoe.

“In loving memory of Zoe. Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I’ll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace,” RSBN editor-in-chief Grace Saldana said in a statement on Twitter.

She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life America and was affiliated with Project Veritas and Turning Point USA.

“Our hearts are breaking over the news of Zoe Bethel’s unexpected passing. From choosing life during her own unexpected pregnancy to sharing her story & encouraging thousands of pro-life student leaders, she has always been a shining light and fierce advocate for life,” the organization wrote on Twitter.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Bethel’s family, raising more than $40,000 in donations.