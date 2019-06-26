‘Miracle’ Man Survives Month In Cave with Brown Bear Planning to Eat Him

A severely wounded man described as a “speaking mummy” with a broken spine and rotting limbs has been rescued from a bear den where a brown bear had dragged him and stored him for a future meal.

Only able to confirm his name as Alexander, the man was found by hunting dogs around one month after he was captured by the predator in Russia’s remote Tuva region.

Close to death, the emaciated man was rushed to hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken spine from his fight with the brown bear, according to reports.

He told doctors a large brown bear overpowered him. “The bear preserved me as food for later,” he explained. Alexander said he drank his own urine to survive.

Medics say it is a “miracle” that he is alive.

Alexander narrowly escaped death

Express reports: A group of Russian hunters found Alexander after their dogs barked and refused to move on from a bear den they passed in the forest in mountainous Tuva.

The region is favoured by Vladimir Putin for vacations. The hunters checked inside the lair and saw what they believed was a human mummy – until they released he was alive.

“The man remembers his first name but not his age and was reportedly in the den for around one month – drinking urine to survive,” reported The Siberian Times.

Alexander’s spine was broken by the bear



Alexander was described as having severe injuries and rotting tissue’

A hospital video shows the bearded man opening his blue eyes and confirming his first name.

He was described as having “severe injuries and rotting tissue” from lying motionless for so long in the den.

“Local medics say they cannot explain how the man survived such injuries,” said the report.

The brown bear is known to save food for later

The exact location where he was found has not been revealed, nor the name of the hospital where he was treated.

He was spoken to by medical staff in Russian rather than the local Tuvan language.

Brown bears are known to hide their prey and return to feast on it later.

The story is reported by major Russian newspaper Izvestia and appears to originate from news agency EADaily.

But a spokesman at the health ministry in Tuva Republic, a region in southern Siberia, told East2West News today: “We cannot confirm the case happened in Tuva.

“It was not registered by the Ministry of Health, the Emergencies Ministry or any other official body (in the region).

“Most probably, it happened somewhere outside Tuva.”

Speech in the background in the video appears not to be local language Tuvan.