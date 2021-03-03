Minnesota Vows to Criminalize Biological Men Who Use Female Locker Rooms

Minnesota lawmakers are considering a bill that will ban biological males from participating in women’s sports and criminalize males using female locker rooms.

Republican State Rep. Eric Lucero’s bill, HR 1657, declares that “male” is defined as a person with a “heterogametic sex chromosome pair consisting of one X chromosome and one Y chromosome.”

The bill would ban transgender students who identify as female from participating in female-only school sports. It would make doing so a petty misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $300.

The new law would also prohibit a transgender student from using female communal areas such as restrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms. It would make doing so a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The state is controlled by Democrats, so it is unlikely to be signed into law.

Multiple states are seeking to pass laws barring biological males from participating in girl’s sports after the House passed the Equality Act last Thursday, allowing transgender people to participate in the sports teams they personally identify with.

Mississippi has already passed a law banning transgender athletes from girls’ or women’s sports at schools and universities.

Wisconsin also had legislation introduced on Tuesday that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college.