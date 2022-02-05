Minnesota Democrats Bail Out Pedophile Who Vowed To Rape ‘Lots of Children’

A pedophile from Andover, Minnesota has been released from jail by the Minnesota Freedom Fund after he confessed to wanting to rape multiple children.

Bel Mbungson Tosah, a 34-year-old from Andover, was arrested Jan. 22 at 4 a.m. after he vandalized an airport transit station. When police arrived, Tosah confessed that “voices” were ordering him to brutally rape children.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Alphanews.com reports: Tosah damaged a CCTV camera, a TSA portable workstation monitor, four Delta check-in kiosk monitors, a monitor at an information booth, six flight display monitors, and discharged two fire extinguishers. He did this to “make the voices stop,” according to the charges filed against him.

Tosah told police that he wanted to go to jail and yelled “shoot me” when one officer pulled a Taser.

He was bailed out by the Minnesota Freedom Fund Tuesday night, according to court documents. Tosah is facing two counts of first-degree damage to property.

The Freedom Fund is a Minnesota-based nonprofit that has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars freeing a man accused of sexually penetrating a young child, a man who curb stomped a person, several serial domestic abusers, and other people with serious criminal histories.

The group seeks to “abolish cash bail in Minnesota” and believes the criminal justice system “was designed to maintain and uphold white supremacy.”

Jail records show Tosah was released from custody Tuesday night.