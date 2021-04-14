Minnesota: Armed Patriots Protect Small Businesses From Looters

As far-left anarchists continue to riot on the streets of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, armed civilians have taken matters into their own hands by guarding small businesses to keep the violent looters away.
The riots are ongoing one day after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot dead by a Brooklyn police officer during a traffic stop. On Monday, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon confirmed that the officer shot Wright accidentally.
Townhall journalist Julio Rosas posted a photo of rioters throwing projectiles at police:
Breitbart.com reports: He explained that while police were focused on protecting the police building from one set of rioters, others were allegedly looting various stores at will.
He posted video of the alleged looters, followed by a photo of showing a store where armed civilians stood guard and no looting was occurring:
Similar defenses of businesses were seen during the riots that erupted in response to the death of George Floyd. On May 30, 2020, Breitbart News reported that some Minneapolis store owners armed with AR-15s, AK-47s, pistols, and other firearms, banded together to protect their property.
