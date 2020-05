Minneapolis Rioter: We’re Coming to Your Suburbs

A man interviewed during the chaos in Minneapolis last week warned that rioters are planning on “coming to the suburbs” if they don’t get what they want.

The twin cities have been rocked by nights of lawlessness, with businesses literally burned to the ground as police flee the scene.

“It’s real bogus, they gotta hit it right, otherwise this is what’s gonna happen, ain’t nothing left here so when we start coming to the suburbs, when we come to the government center, then what y’all gonna do?” the mask-wearing African American asks.

Summit.news reports: “You see what I’m saying, so eh that’s just what’s gonna happen, you know – f**k the police,” he adds.

President Trump has promised to bring in the National Guard if local authorities are incapable of handling the violence, something that is pretty much self-evident at this point.

As we highlighted earlier, despite the riots spreading across the country and becoming more violent, the media is still describing the carnage as a legitimate “protest.”