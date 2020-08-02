Minneapolis Police Send Message To Residents: Obey Criminals and ‘Be Prepared’ To Be Robbed

The Minneapolis Police Department has sent an email to residents saying they should obey criminals and “do as they say” and “be prepared” to hand over phones, wallets, and purses to robbers.

The message comes just one month after the leftist Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a proposal to eliminate the city’s police department, marking the first step toward establishing a new “holistic” approach to public safety.

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) has reported a 46 percent increase in carjackings and a 36 percent increase in robberies compared to this time last year, according to WCCO, and are now issuing instructions to be ready and willing to comply with the demands of criminals.

Police in the city’s Third Precinct alone have received more than 100 reports of robberies and 20 reports of carjackings in just the last month, as the Democrat-run city continues to spiral into anarchy.

“Be prepared to give up your cell phone and purse/wallet,” the police said in their email. The message also warned that “some victims have been maced, dragged, assaulted, and some threatened with a gun.”

In addition to emailing residents, the police have now circulated the order to obey criminals and be prepared to be robbed via Minneapolis media outlets. KTSP, Bring Me The News, and other local outlets have all reposted the Minneapolis Police Department’s directives word for word.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said his department has “redeployed internal resources and intelligence gathering” to combat what he calls an “uptick” in crime, Bring Me The News reported.

George Floyd’s death sparked ongoing protests calling for the city to defund the Minneapolis Police Department. The leftist City Council took the first step to make that a reality in late June.

The news from Minneapolis comes after the Seattle Police Department sent letters to residents admitting that they are unable enforce the law in the city.

The Seattle Police Department announced last Friday that residents and business owners in the city are on their own, after the leftist City Council banned police from using standard crowd control tools including pepper spray and other tools used to disperse large, violent crowds.

“Simply put, the legislation gives officers NO ability to safely intercede to preserve property in the midst of a large, violent crowd,” reads a letter from Seattle Chief of Police, Carmen Best, who added that thanks to the City Council, “Seattle Police will have an adjusted deployment in response to any demonstrations this weekend.“