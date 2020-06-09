Minneapolis Council President: Calling Cops on Burglars ‘Comes From a Place of Privilege”

After almost two weeks of lawless anarchy in Minneapolis, the City Council on Sunday voted on their intent to disband the police department.

The radical proposal would invest in “community-led public safety” instead of police officers.

“We are here today because George Floyd was killed by the Minneapolis Police Department. We are also here because, here in Minneapolis and in cities across the United States, it is clear that our existing system of policing and public safety isn’t working for so many of our neighbors,” Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said in a written statement Sunday. “Our efforts at incremental reform have failed.”

The extreme measure has a veto-proof majority in the council, and many of the members have publicly spoken out about their hatred for the police department.

On Monday Council President Lisa Bender joined Alisyn Camerota on CNN to discuss the radical plan for Minneapolis.

When asked about who residents will call if their home is burglarized, Lisa Bender said this:

Lisa Bender: “Yes, I mean, and I hear that loud and clear from several of my neighbors, and I know, and myself too, and I know that comes from a place of privilege.”

CAMEROTA: "What if in the middle of the night my home is broken into. Who do I call?"



Thegatewaypundit.com reports: These people are complete lunatics.

It’s leadership like this that give you this–