Minneapolis Cop Mohamed Noor Found Guilty of Justine Damond Murder

Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor has been found guilty of third-degree for the murder of Justine Damond.

Mohamed was the first Somali officer in his precinct.

In July 2017, Damond called police to report a possible assault down the alley behind her home.

When she went out to meet the police car in her pajamas Noor reached over his partner and shot her dead.

CNN reports: Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor was found guilty Tuesday of third-degree murder and manslaughter for fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk while responding to her 911 call.

The jury of ten men and two women acquitted Noor on an additional count of second-degree murder in the killing.

Noor, a 33-year-old Somali-American, is believed to be the first police officer to be convicted of murder in Minnesota in recent memory, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said.

Noor sat quietly with his hands clasped as the verdict was read. He was immediately taken into custody and led of the courtroom in handcuffs.