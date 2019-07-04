‘Mini AOC’ Closes Social Accounts After Family Doxxed and Sent Death Threats

Ava Martinez, the 8-year-old Ocasio-Cortez impersonator known as ‘Mini AOC’, has been forced to delete all of her social media accounts after being sent death threats online.

Ava’s stepfather, Salvatore Schachter, who goes by “Sicken Tirade” on Twitter, confirmed on Wednesday that the family had been on the receiving end of harassment and death threats.

“Ava will not being doing any more MINI AOC content,” Schachter tweeted.

“The Left’s Harassment and death threats have gone too far for our family. We have been getting calls on our personal phone numbers. For our safety and for our child’s safety, we deleted all Mini AOC accounts.”

Ava will not being doing any more MINI AOC content. The Left's Harassment and death threats have gone too far for our family. We have been getting calls on our personal phone numbers.

For our safety and for our child's safety, we deleted all Mini AOC accounts. — SickenTirade (@sickentirade) July 3, 2019

“We had to delete our accounts because the threats, harassment, negativity and hate directed at Ava and our family grew too much to bear,” Schachter told The Gateway Pundit. “The calls, texts, posts and emails from angry, hate-filled people were quite frankly, disturbing.”

“We started Mini AOC because Ava is a natural performer who loves to entertain and she enjoyed the praise she was getting for her sense of humor and charming personality,” he said.

“It’s with some sadness that she will not get to share her talent with the many people who enjoyed her videos because of others who use violence as a means to an end. I do find it odd that people feel the need to protect a congressperson with such hate and disgust.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Twitter exploded on Wednesday morning as rumors flew that someone had hacked the MiniAOC account or that Twitter had suspended it.

The original #aoc parody account was banned, and now Twitter has suspended #miniaoc as well. If parody leads to gulags, should we expect the same treatment to all the accounts that mock/parody @realDonaldTrump ? — Thomas Passarini (@RandomIbis2k12) July 3, 2019

Others pointed out the hypocrisy of liberals — who endlessly preach tolerance — bashing an 8-year-old girl for simply mocking a member of Congress.

Gonna miss the hilarity of #MINIAOC. Sad to see that the "peaceful, loving, tolerant left" are the most violently intolerant people on planet earth, and that any speech they don't like is apparently worthy of doxing and death threats. — Chris W. (@Chris_W12345) July 3, 2019

Welcome to 2019. Where people celebrate parents who dress their kids in drag, but harass and threaten little girls who poke fun at politicians.#MINIAOC https://t.co/VNzb9BJRsB — Dale Johnson (@daleismyname) July 3, 2019

Death threats for a parody account…sad ..mini aoc was the best on Twitter — CJRoth (@cjroth1) July 3, 2019

In her videos, Ava nailed AOC’s Valley Girl speech patterns. “Like, hello America, AOC here again,” Ava said one video. “But this time from Washington, D.C., which is named after our first president — George Washington D.C.”

“Like, I want to tell you about my plan to single-handededly save the planet. I call it the Green New Deal. I picked green because I’m still learning my colors. I came up with my plan after we were watching, like, the most important documentary on climate change. It’s called Ice Age 2: The Meltdown,” she said, referring to the animated 2006 hit movie. “That’s not me saying it, that’s science.”

“My Green New Deal will cost, like, 93 trillion dollars. Do you know how much that is? Me neither. Because it’s totally worth it. If sea levels keep rising, we won’t be able to drive to Hawaii any more,” she said.

Sitting in a little pink car, Ava said: “I just got this electric car. it’s eco-friendly and everyone has to drive one under my deal. And that’s why I bought one for my boyfriend, too, illegally, using campaign donations. Well, you bought it for him.” Her so-called boyfriend drives up and she tells him not to speak. “I do the same thing to Pelosi and Schumer,” Ava says, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats.

As the boyfriend drives away, you can see a sign on the back of the car that reads: “Free @RealJamesWoods.”

Hilarious. And how is that different from “Saturday Night Live” bashing President Trump week after week?