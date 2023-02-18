Millions of People Are Talking About ‘Chemtrails’ Following Ohio Train Derailment

Millions of concerned citizens around the world posted pictures and videos on Twitter Friday exposing the chemtrail program destroying Earth’s environment.
It seems people around the globe are waking up to the geoengineering project following the Ohio train derailment disaster earlier in the week.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Infowars.com reports: Every image and video below was posted to Twitter on Friday morning:
Los Angeles, California
Sacramento, California
Southern Oregon
Austin, Texas – Last month, a group in Texas launched a petition asking for the chemtrail program to be prohibited in the state.
San Antonio, Texas
West Texas
Arizona
Istanbul, Turkey
Ankara, Turkey
Germany
Selangor, Malaysia
Dublin, Ireland
France
Unknown location
More people are beginning to wake up to the hazardous materials being spread across our skies as the government of Mexico banned solar geoengineering just last month.
Infowars and Alex Jones have been warning of the negative impact geoengineering can have on the climate, plants, animals and humans for decades now.
In 2021, we covered a UN climate panel report where the group considered spraying “sulfate aerosols” above the Earth’s surface to reduce global temperatures.
Last year, we wrote about a pair of men named James Marvin Herndon and Mark Whiteside who published a paper in the “Advances In Social Sciences Research Journal” accusing the United Nations of engaging in a conspiracy to destroy the Earth’s environment.
In November 2022, the Biden regime even announced a 5-year plan to research “climate intervention,” specifically using geoengineering practices to combat climate change!
For a small sample of chemtrail information the mainstream media and globalist governments don’t want you to see, check out the following videos:
In 2007, Dr. Rosalind Peterson addressed the UN about the dangerous chemicals being released into Earth’s atmosphere.
Also, see Dr. Peterson’s geoengineering documentary!
Former CIA Director John Brennan once told the Council on Foreign Relations the program is “a method of seeding the stratosphere with particles that can help reflect the sun’s heat in much the same way that volcanic eruptions do.”
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Bill Gates AI Admits Plan Is To ‘Engineer ANOTHER Deadly Virus’ - February 18, 2023
- Biden Admin Admits Child Sex Change Surgeries Are Massive ‘Cash Cow’ - February 18, 2023
- Millions of People Are Talking About ‘Chemtrails’ Following Ohio Train Derailment - February 18, 2023